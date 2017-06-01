Mr. Stephen Onwuamadike, father of suspected kidnap kingpin Chukwudi Chidumeme Onwuamadike (aka Evans) Friday dismissed as false, claim by Evans of once giving him N3million and a Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV).



The alleged gift was proceed of crime, Evans had told reporters last weekend when he took interrogators to one of the dens his gang used for the detention of victims on Green Stree t, Jakande Estate, Isolo,Lagos.



“Before I stopped going home, I gave my father N3million and I bought him a jeep and pick up van. I believe that part of the money I gave him was what he used to establish the piggery business. Had it been my father had taken good care of me, I wouldn’t have become what I am today,” the suspect said.



However, Onwuamadike (snr) said Friday that nothing could have been farther from the truth than the allegation by his son.



“If he insists that he gave me money, they should ask him when and how he brought the money to me, whether through the bank or through anybody,” he spoke on Thursday at his Nnewi, Anambra State residence.



“I have been in poverty in Nnewi here and feeding has been a problem for me and somebody, somewhere said he gave me N3million.Where is the money or any sign of it in this house?



“Money does not hide, I feed myself and my mother with this small piggery I’m running, while my mother engages in buying of goats to keep body and soul together even at her old age”



“My son should stop talking of things that are impossible and pray to God for forgiveness.I have never been in support of bad things in life and will never engage in such at this age.”



Onwumadike (snr) also disputed claim by Evans that he has herbalists in Nnewi (one of whom,according to him,is a traditional ruler) who were preparing charms for him.



The 58 year old father of 11 described the allegation as name dropping.



He said Nnewi has only one traditional ruler and four Obis and none of them is a herbalist.



“Security operatives should take him to Pastor T.B Joshua for deliverance before any other thing, but he should stop dropping names,” he said.

Ghana's Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister, Charles Owiredu told Joy News Thursday that any persons found to have played a role in the issuance, would be duly dealt with acco According to him, preliminary investigations into the matter have revealed, two children of the kidnapper received their Ghanaian passports in 2010 while the wife had hers in 2013.



He also confirmed that the arrested kidnapper was issued a passport from the Accra Passports Office on 10 January 2013 under the fake name 'Asare Nelson'.



Mr. Onwuamadike who happens to have relocated his family to Ghana because of the nature of his business was recently arrested in Lagos. He's responsible for coordinating several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies within several states in the country.

Meanwhile,Ghana's Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration is investigating the circumstances surrounding the Ghanaian passports issued to Nigerian kidnap kingpin, Chikwudubem Onwuamadike aka Evans' and his family