Media power couple Imevbore and SenamiOhiomokhare launches the Jephthah Ohiomokhare Sickle cell foundation in honour of their son.





In a well-attended press conference, Emmanuel Imevbore Ohiomokhare highlighted that the foundation seeks to fund investigation and indigenous research into cure for sickle cell, as well as educate unmarried Nigerians to 'know their types -genotype" before getting married.









In addition, they unveiled the #JephTees an inspired tee shirt line to raise funds for the foundation's projects which also includes the annual sickle cell writing competition for ages 9-18 that was also flagged off.









The competition which is centered around the theme of sickle cell, has a cash prize of N200,000 for the best entry, N150,000 for the first runner up and N100, 000 for the second runner up.







