He‎ enjoined all Muslim faithful and Nigerians to use the occasion of the celebration for sober reflection and pray for peace, unity and progress of the nation in its march to nationhood.

Dambazau urged all Nigerians to shun hate speeches and divisive tendencies and join hands with the government of President Muhammadu Buhari to build a peaceful, strong and united Nigeria.‎

The Federal Government has declared Monday, June 26 and Tuesday, June 27 as Public Holiday to mark Eid-el-Fitr.Minister of Interior, retired Lt.-Gen. Abdulrahman Dambazau made the announcement on behalf of the Federal Government on Thursday in Abuja.