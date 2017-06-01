o), Ohonbamu Paul (Egor)‎, ‎E. Agbale (Esan Central), Emmanuel Usoh (Esan North-East), Magdalene Ohenhen (Esan South-East) andAmiolemen Osahon (Esan West).



Also nominated were Joseph Ughioke‎ (Etsako Central),Mika Amonokha (Etsako East), Mariam Abubakar‎ (Etsako West)‎ Osagie Inegbedion‎ (Igueben) Erimona Oye‎ (Ikpoba-Okha), Prof. Yinka Omoregbe‎ (Oredo).



Others are Osaze Osemwegie-Ero (Orhionmwon),Monday Osaigbovo (Ovia North-East)‎, Christopher Adesotu (Ovia South-West)‎, Jimoh Ijegbai‎ (Owan East), Okun Reginald (Owan West)‎ and David Osifo‎ (Uhunmwode)

The Edo State House of Assembly on Wednesday confirmed 18 nominees ‎sent to it by Governor Godwin Obaseki as commissioners.The nominees were cleared ‎eight days after the list was read during plenary on June 20, 2017.Obaseki had in a letter dated June 19 and addressed to the Speaker, Dr. Justin Okonoboh, urged the House to facilitate the confirmation of the nominees.Those on the list include Yekini Idaiye (Akoko Ed