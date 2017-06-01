The aggrieved Kogi West Constituents have said there is no going back in their quest to recall the Senator representing the constituency.



Addressing journalist in Lokoja on Wednesday , the leader of the group, Honourable Olowo Cornelius stated that the Senator should be patient for the verification exercise to know whether or not those he clai med as dead were alive not not.



The group also debunked the existence of Okun Development Initiative (ODI), stressing that the only known Association that speaks on Okun affairs is Okun Development Association (ODA).



Olowo, however, pointed out that the group will continue to pile pressure on Senator Dino Melaye, adding that the recall exercise has yielding positive results to the people of the constituency.



He noted that the lawmaker had been forced to buy four cars and distributed to the people in the constituency and that other strategic contracts have been award and contractors mobilized to site.



The former APC candidate for Ijumu Constituency seat in Kogi State House Assembly,stated that if the electorate did not commence the recall process, those monies must have been diverted.



“The recall exercise of Senator Dino Melaye was entirely initiated and is being pursued by constituent of Kogi West senatorial District, having had enough of Senator Dino’s unbearable utterances, conduct and misbehaviour, both in and out of the hallowed chamber of the National Assembly, coupled with total disconnection from the people he claimed to represent.



“It is, therefore, a deliberate falsehood for anyone to allege that the initiator of recall exercise are not from Kogi West”, he stressed.