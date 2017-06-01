The aggrieved Kogi West Constituents have said there is no going back in their quest to recall the Senator representing the constituency.
Addressing journalist in Lokoja on Wednesday , the leader of the group,
Honourable Olowo Cornelius stated that the Senator should be patient
for the verification exercise to know whether or not those he claimed as dead were alive not not.
The group also debunked the existence of Okun Development Initiative
(ODI), stressing that the only known Association that speaks on Okun
affairs is Okun Development Association (ODA).
Olowo, however,
pointed out that the group will continue to pile pressure on Senator
Dino Melaye, adding that the recall exercise has yielding positive
results to the people of the constituency.
He noted that the
lawmaker had been forced to buy four cars and distributed to the people
in the constituency and that other strategic contracts have been award
and contractors mobilized to site.
The former APC candidate for
Ijumu Constituency seat in Kogi State House Assembly,stated that if the
electorate did not commence the recall process, those monies must have
been diverted.
“The recall exercise of Senator Dino Melaye was
entirely initiated and is being pursued by constituent of Kogi West
senatorial District, having had enough of Senator Dino’s unbearable
utterances, conduct and misbehaviour, both in and out of the hallowed
chamber of the National Assembly, coupled with total disconnection from
the people he claimed to represent.
“It is, therefore, a
deliberate falsehood for anyone to allege that the initiator of recall
exercise are not from Kogi West”, he stressed.
