A couple, Mr and Mrs Adibe have been arrested after they were caught in possession of a phone belonging to late Mrs. Amaka Okere who was kidnapped and murdered in Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.
According to the man, Emeka Adibe, the phone was given to him by his wife, Monica.
Their confessional statement is expected to lead to the arrest of those behind the killing
