Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » COUPLE ARRESTED FOR POSSESSION OF PHONE OF KIDNAPPED/MURDERED LADY
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, June 29, 2017 / comment : 0

A couple, Mr and Mrs Adibe have been arrested after they were caught in possession of a phone belonging to late Mrs. Amaka Okere who was kidnapped and murdered in Mbieri, Mbaitoli Local Government Area of Imo State.

According to the man, Emeka Adibe, the phone was given to him by his wife, Monica.

Their confessional statement is expected to lead to the arrest of those behind the killing

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú