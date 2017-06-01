- Quit notice to Igbo is treasonable, says Ohanaeze
- Evans: Police arrest Army Corporal, other ‘accomplices’
- Eid-el-fitri: Buhari preaches peace, unity
- Tinubu condemns calls for secession, break-up
- Ex-militants at war over plot to remove Buhari’s adviser on amnesty
- A budget and its controversies
- Moon sighted, Sunday is Eid-el Fitr – Sultan
- Ramadan: Yobe orders 12 hours restriction on vehicular movement
- Ronaldo, Nani on Target as Portugal Ease to Semi-Final
- Robber bags death sentence in Ondo
- Institute set to launch anti-diabetes, malaria drugs
- Among 13 demands, Saudi Arabia wants Aljazeera shut down
- 2017 budget: Reps blast Fashola for peddling inaccuracies
- Fayose after me because I refused to prostrate to him – lawmaker
- Oyo 2019: Akintola deserves our total support –Alaafin
- Food vendors abandon FG’s school feeding programme in Oyo •Some vendors have BVN issues —Govt
- 8.5m Nigerians have hearing defects —Expert •Obasanjo, Amosun solicit aid for hearing impaired people
- Kidnappers have stopped communicating with us —Parents of abducted Lagos students
- Why kidnapped students have not regained freedom
- Accusers of Gov Ishaku don’t know the definition of genocide —Aide
- Igbo Quit Notice: Ohanaeze decries delay in arrest of Arewa Youth Signatories
- Exchange rate: Labour may up minimum wage demand to N110,000
- My age makes clients doubt me – Uzuh
- I still respect Funke Akindele – Juliana Olayode
- Chidinma and I have good chemistry – Flavour
- Fashola spreading falsehood on 2017 budget – NASS
- Terrorists steal our uniforms, weapons to commit atrocities — Buratai
- Ex-police officers accuse Lagos command of withholding salary arrears
- FRSC, police, Army officers flout traffic laws —Odiboh
- My wife and I have perfect sight, we don’t know why four of our six children are blind — Couple
- Fed elections: Aggrieved contestants know fate on Thursday •Ebewele, others may get justice
- My husband doesn’t mind me twerking, says Mercy Johnson
- N’Assembly rules out medical test for presidential aspirants
