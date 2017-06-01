He declared this on Sunday in his official residence at the Aso Rock Presidential Villa in Abuja where he received a delegation of the Federal Capital Territory Muslim community on sallah homage.





Noting that ethnicity does not matter, Osinbajo emphasised that national unity is crucial to enabling the government to take care of the governed.





The acting president reassured that the present administration would do everything possible to sustain the nation's unity.



“Your ethnicity doesn’t matter, and that is why for us, unity is so important that we must work together to make sure that our country is able to take care of the millions people we govern. God expects us to take care of the poor and those suffering to ensure that we use government resources only in such a way that will the good of the majority of our people.



“Our unity is not negotiable. We should make sure that we remain united in order to enjoy the resources God has blessed Nigeria with. So many nations envy what we have as a nation," Osinbajo said.



According to him, apart from bringing love and integrity as well as guaranteeing enjoyment of national endowments, unity will also earn Nigeria respect in the global community.



Osinbajo prayed for President Muhammadu Buhari’s quick recovery and safe return from his medical trip in the United Kingdom.



The acting president expressed optimism that President Buhari would complete his tenure in good health.



“We are praying everyday, and we know that the Lord, God Almighty, who! we serve, will bring our president back in good health, and that he will serve this nation with the same determination and the same spirit of oneness; the same spirit that he has always served this nation from when he was a young man.



"He (President Buhari) will serve this nation and complete the period of his service in good health, in good shape and our country will be the better for it,” the acting president said.



Earlier, the Minister of the Federal capital Territory, Mohammed Musa Bello, who led the delegation, commended the security agencies as well as religious and traditional rulers for their role in sustaining the peace in the FCT.



The acting Chief Imam of the National Mosque, Mohammad Kabir Adamu and the chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria, FCT Chapter, Reverend Samson Jonah, prayed for Buhari's quick recovery.



The clergymen, in their goodwill messages, also commended Osinbajo for piloting the affairs of the countty well in Buhari's absence.



The event was attended by the Chief Justice of Nigeria Justice Walter Onnoghen, some members of the Federal Executive Council, the acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission Mr Ibrahim Magu, the Director-General of the Department of State State Security Malam Lawal Daura, the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity Malam Garba Shehu, among others.



