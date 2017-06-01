The attention of the Buhari Media Support Group (BMSG) has been drawn to a statement credited to Ekiti Governor, Ayo Fayosa, where he dished a cacophony of lies on the health of President Muhammadu Buhari claiming that he has been on life support system for 20 days.





The comments of Fayosa did not come as a surprise because of his penchant for exhibiting the characteristics of a serial liar and a born agent of confusion over the years who thrives in hate speeches and campaigns of calumny.





``BMSG believes that most Nigerians are already familiar with the infantile character of the Ekiti State accidental governor, Ayodele Fayose. Nigerians are already familiar with his antics’’.





In the year 2015, he told Nigerians that President Muhammad Buhari was dead in London, a claim that turned out to be the greatest falsehood of all times. Not only did President Buhari return to Nigeria, he ran a successful campaign in which he defeated Fayose's candidate in that election.





``Fayose operates based on his figment of imagination as he will never disclose his source of information or show proof of his utterances’’ the statement said.



``Today, the same character is telling us that the President is now on life support in London.



``If his assertions are right, then he needs to be told that it is an improvement to move from being dead to a life support.



``BMSG therefore appeals to the loquacious governor to allow the President recuperate peacefully and return to his duties,’’ the statement said.



BMSG also appeals to the attention-seeking governor to concentrate on the intractable challenges in his state and stop assailing Nigerians with lies, insults and abuse of immunity by engaging in malice and negative politicking to get attention.



``Nigerians need to pray together for the full and quick recovery of the leader and our nation.



``We call on well-meaning leaders of thought to call Governor Fayose to order and advise him to toe the path of reason and truth or he shuts up.



``Nigeria need peace to surmount its present challenges which are being squarely addressed by this administration, the statement said.



