Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » BADOO ATTACKS IKORODU,KILLS COUPLE,SON
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, June 29, 2017 / comment : 0


The dreaded ritual cult, Badoo, has attacked a family of five at Olopomeji, Odogunyan, Ikorodu area of Lagos, killing a couple and one of their children.

Two children between ages 4 and 2 were in critical conditions at the Ikorodu General Hospital.

It was learnt that the incident happened around 1am on Wednesday.

Following the attack, many residents of the community thronged the palace of Ayangbure of Ikorodu Oba Adewale Shotobi to protest against the killings

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú