Former Vice President and Chieftain of All Progressives Congress, Atiku Abubakar commends the resolution of the APC Progressive Governors Forum which called for restructuring and true federalism, saying that the issue transcends religion and ethnicity.









The former Vice President also describes as patriotic the convergence of positions around restructuring by leaders and stakeholders from diverse regions of the country noting that it confirms that he (Atiku Abubakar) was not just a lone voice in the wilderness in the inevitability of restructuring of Nigeria for the good of all.









The former Vice President, in a statement in Abuja on Tuesday by his Media Office, explains that the agitations for secession would not have arisen if the country had shown sincere readiness to address the underlying problems that feed the agitations by separatist forces.









According to the Waziri Adamawa, the restructuring debate transcends the ambition of any single politician in Nigeria, and that any attempt to ignore the agitations could make a bad situation more complicated.









He explains that avoiding a problem won't solve that problem, adding that with so much hate, distrust, suspicions and fears in the country, political leaders shouldn't be afraid to confront the challenge.









According to him, our current federal structure should be freely discussed by allowing the federating units voice their grievances with a view to finding workable solutions that protects the rights and interests of all.









He says the country could not afford to allow bottled up frustrations of the people to explode into violence, which threatens not only innocent lives, but also harms the country's economic assets.







