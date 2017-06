Actor/dancer Victor Eze has dead.

Eze's death was made known this afternoon to CKN News by super actor and former President of Actors Guild of Nigeria,Mr Segun Arinze.





Though the details were not readily available as at the time of going to press,CKN news learnt the actor died after a brief illness.He has featured in several Nollywood movies ,drama and stage plays





May his soul rest in Peace.

