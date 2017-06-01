Acting President Yemi Osinbajo yesterday had an interactive session with Media Executives on Ethnic Agitation and Exchange between Northern and South-East groups at the State.





Also, the Acting President Yemi Osinbajo, SAN, condoles with the victims of the recent violent attacks in a number of communities in Taraba State, where deaths have been reported. He outrightly condemns the acts of violence, adding that perpetrators of the attack would be brought to book.





While commiserating with the people of the affected communities, the entire government and people of Taraba State, the Acting President yesterday summoned and held an emergency meeting with top security officials of the Federal Government and Governor Darius Dickson Ishaku.





Acting President Osinbajo has therefore ordered the deployment of an extra military battalion, police reinforcements and also a deployment of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps to the areas affected.





Equally the Acting President has ordered the provision of relief materials to be delivered to the affected communities in Toffi, Mayo Daga, Mayo Sina, Tamiya, Kwara-Kwara, Tungan Lugere, Timjire, Nguroje and other villages in the hinterlands of Mambilla Plateau.





The Federal Government has also put in motion long time solutions including mediation between opposing groups in the communal conflict.



