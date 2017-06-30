Nigerians are known for taking giant strides in their various fields of endeavours. From fashion, sports, entertainment, literature, to more technical areas like the Engineering.









Recently a young Nigerian Mr Abayomi Obiesesan became a PhD holder from the University of Aberdeen in Scotland United Kingdom bagging a distinction in the study of Stochastic Damage Modelling of ship collisions.









Mr. Obiesesan 30, an indigene of Ekiti State, also graduated with a distinction from the same University with a degree in Safety and Reliability Engineering.









There is no doubt that individuals like this will be of immense value to the Nigerian economy in the future.









Mr. Obisesean's other achievements include a SARS North of Scotland award for the best MSc dissertation and a postgraduate award from Lloyd's Register Foundation (LRF).









He is a member of Society of Petroleum Engineering (SPE) UK branch and Energy Institute (EI) UK.



