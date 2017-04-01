The youths of Ede in Osun State on Sunday took to the streets to protest the sudden death of former governor of the state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke alleging poisoning.

The protesters went to Owode Market, which is about ten kilometers from Ede, home town of the late politicians to attack traders and those who had come to buy goods from the market.

People were reportedly assaulted for patronising the market when Adeleke had been announced dead.

Many were said to have run inside the bush and churches around the market to escape beating from the hoodlums.

Travellers along Osogbo-Gbongan high way via Akoda/Sekona were held up in a heavy traffic caused by the irate youths claiming that the maevric politician was poisoned at a social function he attended in Kuta-Ogbo in Ayedire Local Government Area of the state on Saturday.

Some motorists were forced to stick leaf on their vehicles in solidarity and to escape assault from the irate youths.

At Adeleke’s Ede country home, family members, family friends and political associates were in tears mourning his loss.

At exactly 1.00 p.m. his remains arrived his Ede home in a wine Sienna bus but it was learnt that his younger brother, Deji, who was not around gave an instruction that his corpse should be returned to the hospital for an autopsy before burial.

Based on the instruction, his body was taken back to Ladoke Akintola University Teaching Hospital, Osogbo.

The first civilian governor of Osun State died in the early hours of yesterday at the age of 62.

Source:Nation



