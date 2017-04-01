A young Catholic worshipper simply identified as Kachi yesterday hanged himself in a church hall at Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church, Creek road in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

One of the priests in the parish, Rev. Fr. Victor, said on phone that he was not in a position to brief the press on the matter.

It was gathered that the deceased, who hailed from Imo State, was a devoted Catholic member and a taxi driver on the Aggrey / Borokiri route.

Some parishioners expressed shock over the sad development that occurred in the church hall.

They said the deceased “did not act well,” wondering why he decided to commit suicide in church.

They affirmed that late Kachi was a former mass servant dedicated to the works of God.

Magnus, a youth member of the church, said the deceased, who was popularly called Fabregas because of his football skills, was well-liked because of his dedication to church activities.

He said church members were yet to locate parents of Kachi, adding that that he was a “hustling young man below 20 years and unmarried.”

“Our youth leader has confirmed his death but he is no longer living at the address we knew.

“As we speak, nobody has come out to say exactly why the boy killed himself.”

A female member of the church, Nkechi Ndu, told the correspondent the deceased committed suicide probably because the owner of the taxi retrieved his vehicle.

“The boy was not married and has been sleeping in the church hall. The taxi he was driving was on hired purchase.

“I learnt the owner of the car has collected it. May be, he was not meeting up his conditions of agreement with the owner. I think he took his life out of frustration,” she offered.

State Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Omoni Nnamdi, a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP), could not reply a text message for confirmation as at the time of filing the report.