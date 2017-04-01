An Ekiti State High Court sitting in Ado Ekiti has barred a pastor, Victor Ekejiuba, from his matrimonial home for one year to save his wife, Caroline, from “unending battering and physical assaults”.

The court restrained Ekejiuba from having access to his wife’s assets. He was also ordered to maintain peace during the period.

Mrs. Ekejiuba, an engineer, filed exhibits, including text messages, sent by her husband threatening to eliminate her.

Justice Oluwatoyin Abodunde granted her application for Interim Protection Order.





During trial, the applicant’s counsel, Blessing Ajileye, presented a printed text message sent by the respondent to his wife, which was not controverted by the respondent.