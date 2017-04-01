The spate of suicide attempts in Lagos for quite some time has become alarming. Report has it that within the space of three months, four people that included a medical doctor, two women and an elderly man chose the Lagoon as their death-spot





Observers are of the view that with the way the Lagos Lagoon has suddenly become a notorious destination for suicide act and that if care is not taken, it may well in due course, become one of the most suicide spots in the country.

On a visit Adekunle end of the 11-kilometre long bridge during the week, the location was a beehive of activities, ranging from timber contractors, plank sellers, sand diggers and fishermen, who made the under the bridge, their business abode.

Eliciting information from them on what their experiences have been on those who choose the location to end their lives, received reactions that sounded both sublime and ridiculous.

To convince the respondent of this reporter’s mission was not easy, as some of them expressed fears of not wanting to “enter police problem”, to use the words of Reuben Rukevwen, a timber operator, who volunteered information.

According to him, being somebody that his trade required frequent stay on water, seeing corpse floating in the lagoon is not something new.

“Although, one cannot say for a certainty, that every corpse floating on water was suicide victim. These days, ritualists and kidnappers do dump their victims inside water to avoid detection.

“Again, one cannot determine if somebody is about to jump into the lagoon, especially, on Third mainland Bridge, because the rate at which pedestrians use the facility is so insignificant. So, to understand the motive by anybody that park his/her vehicle whether they want to commit suicide is difficult to determine”, he said.



