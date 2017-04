The Lagos Government has denied the report that it has taken a final decision to excute a Lagos based Pastor,Rev King over murder.Rev King was sentenced to death over the death one of his female member.His appeal was turned down by the Court of Appeal and Supreme Court.The State Commissioner of Justice has been quoted to have affirmed that Rev King and others on death row would be executed soon.But a top official of the State Government who spoke with CKN news last night said ,the Commissioner only said the cases were being looked into by the State and no decision has been taken yet to execute the convicts