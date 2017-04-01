Mr Fani-Kayode Reacting, Fani-Kayode has reacted to the ultimatum given him by Mr Rotimi Amaechi to retract his statement linking him to the $43m found in Ikoyi by the EFCC.





This was contained in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media, Jude Ndukwe, said: “We have been inundated with calls concerning about a threat by Rotimi Amaechi to sue Chief Fani-Kayode for defamation over the $43 million issue.





‘’We are not in any sleep over this matter. We have not received any court processes or letters from Amaechi but when we do so, our lawyers will respond vigorously and appropriately.’’ I’m not aware of any suit .





Also reacting, Special Assistant to Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka, said he was not aware of any suit originating from Mr Amaechi. Olayinka said: “I am not aware of any letter, I am not aware of any suit.”



