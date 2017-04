EEN OFF FB TEMPORARILY SINCE JANUARY FOR REASONS BEST KNOWN TO ME...





PPLE HAVE BEEN CALLING MY PHONE, WATSAPP, IMO, TANGO, TWIT, AND NAME IT...ONE THING IS SURE...ENEMIES IS AT WORK AND FOR WHAT REASONS...I DO NOT KNOW...BUT WHAT I KNOW VERY WELL IS THAT THE LORD THAT I SERVE WILL DESTROY THEIR EVIL PLANS AND PLOT IJMN...T

๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿ™ ๐Ÿ™ HIS IS GOING TO BE A TURNING AROUND FOR MY GOOD IJMN! AMEN...I HAVE REPORTED TO FB...BEEN BUSY LATELY PPLE...



# Okikiyinoni THIS WILL NOT STOP ME FROM DOING WHAT I LOVE DOING...I AM IN THE FASHION INDUSTRY TO GROW AND STAY FOR BEST...BRINGING YOU THE GOOD NEWS OF WHAT KEPT ME OFF FB VERY SOON...STAY TUNED! NO SHAKING PPLE! ALWAYS YOURS YEMECO CLASSIC...PROUDLY OMO IJERO AUTHENTIC NI MI JO.!

Her name is Mary Yemisi Ayilola a fashion designer based in the US.She is not Mrs Oke wife of suspended NIA DG as circulated on social media being taunted to be wearing diamonds and carat gold worth millions of Naira..This was her post on the matterI HAVE TO COME OUT IMMEDIATELY TO DISCLAIM AND DEBUNK MY PICTURE THAT HAS AGAIN GONE VIRAL MISTAKING ME FOR ONE MRS FOLASHADE OKE WHOSE HUSBAND LOOTED MONEY IN NIGERIA...I LIVE IN MARYLAND USA..HAPPILY MARRIED WITH 4 HANDSOME BOYS...A NURSE BY PROFESSION AMD CEO YEMECO CLASSIC FASHIONS...A REGISTERED BUSINESS HERE IN USA AND NIGERIA...MY FULL NAME IS MARY OLUWAYEMISI ATINUKE ALAKEADE AYA AYILOLA...I DON'T KNOW WHERE THIS IS COMING FROM BUT OBVIOUSLY NOT IS MEANT FOR GOOD..B