Architect Kester Ifeadi, President of Organisation For the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC), the organizers of Anioma Cultural Festival has said that all is set for this year’s edition just as Union Bank Plc., has thrown its sponsorship support behind the festival which is in its 14th edition.





The bank which has played strongly and still dictating the pace in Nigeria’s financial turf is partnering with the Organisation For the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC), to make this year’s edition of the festival one to be remembered for a long time.





And as part of plans to make the festival which holds on Easter Monday April 17 huge success, OFAAC has commenced its usual courtesy call on traditional rulers and personalities of high networth in the nine local government areas that make up Delta North Senatorial District otherwise known as Anioma Nation.





The visitation which started on Wednesday April 5 was one of the decisions reached at the crucial meeting of board members and stakeholders of Organisation for the Advancement of Anioma Culture (OFAAC) organisers of the cultural festival which took place in Asaba last Saturday and which was presided over by Architect Kester Ifeadi.





Aside the monarchs, the commissioner for culture and tourism, Chief Dan Okenyi, Chief Newton Jibunoh among others have been visited and briefed on the preparations for the festival.

The theme for year’s edition which will take place at the open field of Asaba Girls Grammar School (AGGS) is “let’s celebrate our cultural values’ and will as usual attract cultural troupes, traditional wrestlers. There will also be exhibition of arts and crafts, the traditional ‘akwa ocha’ which the people of Anioma are known for, Anioma cuisines, music, raffle draws.









According to Ifeadi, everything has been put in place for a successful festival as has been done in the past.





“All the groups that will be taking part in the festival are ready and gearing to go. We have dotted all the Is and crossed the Ts and I promise Deltans another swell time. Anioma Cultural Festival has become the number one cultural event in Delta State that attracts people from all parts of the state from all walks of life,” Ifeadi said.





Last year, Governor Ifeanyi Okowa led members of his executive to the festival at which he praised the organizers and promised that the state would organise a pan-Delta cultural festival as a way of promoting peace and unity among the different ethnic nationalities in the state.







