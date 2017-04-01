Select Menu

» » TWO POLICEMEN ESCAPED DEATH IN EDO STATE OVER MISTAKEN IDENTITY
Posted date: Tuesday, April 11, 2017



Two policemen serving in Ondo State escaped death in the hands of a mob in Edo State after the suspects they were pursuing cried out that they were fake.

It was learnt the suspects, after fleeing to Ibillo in Akoko-Edo Local Government, told residents the men in police uniform were kidnappers, who wanted to abduct a former council Chairman, Folorunsho Akerejola.

A source said without verifying the identities of the men, the mob beat them up.

The source said elders, who intervened, prevented the embattled policemen from being lynched and handed them over to policemen in the community, who identified them.

Police spokesman Moses Nkombe said the men have been confirmed to be policemen on patrol.

He said they were attacked after a suspect, who was fleeing from a neighbouring state, raised a false alarm that he was being chased by kidnappers.

Nkombe said the policemen sustained minor injuries.

Source:Nation

