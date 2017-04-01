A fatal accident on Saturday occurred in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, claiming two lives, while one person was critically injured.

It was

gathered that the driver of a Honda Civic Saloon, with a car dealer sticker lost control due to over-speeding and rammed into a tree in front of the Bishop house along Central Bank Road close to Government House roundabout, Makurdi.

The driver died on the spot, while the second person was confirmed dead as he was being rushed to the emergency ward at the Federal Medical Center, Makurdi.

It was

learnt that the driver of the car, who is a car dealer, was in a haste to catch with some clients, who had indicated interest in buying his car.

An eyewitness, Job Ali, said the accident occurred as a result of impatience on the side of the driver.

“I was standing in front of the bishop’s house to take motorcycle to my school, when I saw the vehicle on high speed coming towards me. I quickly ran out of its path, only to hear a thunderous sound when the vehicle hit the entrance gate to bishop’s house.

A police officer attached to ”A Division” on patrol on the road when the accident happened, confirmed that it was due to “excessive speeding.’

The Benue Police Public Relation Officer, Benue State Command, ASP. Moses Yamu also acknowledged the incident.

The deceased have been deposited at the morgue of the Federal Medical Centre Makurdi.

Source:Nation



