The Chief of Administration (Army), Major General IM Alkali and the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General VO Ezugwu’s on Saturday escaped death as their convoy encountered and cleared 4 Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) buried by suspected elements of Boko Haram terrorists along their way from Bama to Gwoza.





The Director Army Public Relations, Brigadier General Sani Kukasheka Usman in a statement disclosed that the senior officers encountered the 4 clustered IEDs buried at a crossing point along Banki Junction and Pulka road, about 6 kilometres to Firgi in Borno State.

According to the statement, the Explosive Ordinance Device team were able to quickly detect the deadly IEDs and safely extracted and detonated them.

The two senior officers were on operational visit to troops of 26 Task Force Brigade deployed for Operation LAFIYA DOLE currently engaged in Operation DEEP PUNCH.

The team among other places visited 112 Task Force Battalion Pulka.

The COAS the statement said was on assessment visit to see troops in the ongoing operation DEEP PUSH to clear the remnants of Boko Haram Terrorists around Sambisa forest was represented by the Chief of Administration (Army), Major General M Alkali.

He commended the troops on the successes recorded in the ongoing campaign against insurgency in the North East.

The Army chief urged them to hasten up in the hunt for the leaders of Boko Haram while assuring them of Army Headquarters support on the fight against insurgency.

He further stated that the dependants of fallen heroes will be promptly paid all entitlements due for the deceased to their next of kin.

“Nigerian Army appreciate your sacrifices to Nigeria nation. History will not forget you for all you have done to protect the territorial integrity of our country. We will continue to provide you with all you need to end this war so that displaced persons of this region can return to their respective communities. As for our troops who paid the supreme price, we will continue to provide support to the families they left behind” he assured.

The COAS was accompanied on the visit by the Acting General Officer Commanding 7 Division Nigerian Army, Brigadier General Victor Ezugwu and some staff officers of the Division.

The Commander, 26 Task Force Brigade in Gwoza, Brigadier General Adeyinka Laguda received the COAS on arrival and briefed him at the Brigade.