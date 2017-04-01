Founder/President, Wellbeing Foundation Africa and the wife of Nigeria;s Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki has raised an alarm over the deluge of fake pages using her name on facebook that may have been used for fraudulent activities and she has urged all to be extremely careful.





Taking to her official instagram page, Mrs Saraki stated:





It has come to my attention that there are several impostors and impersonators on facebook, operating profiles and pages, some of which are in this photograph, falsely claiming to be me.





Please be warned that these profiles and pages are operated by impostors and impersonators misrepresenting me fraudulently, without any authority or permission to use my name or images, and have been reported to Facebook. "



