Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » TOYIN SARAKI RAISES ALARM OVER FAKE FACEBOOK PAGES
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, April 08, 2017 / comment : 0





Founder/President, Wellbeing Foundation Africa and the wife of Nigeria;s Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki has raised an alarm over the deluge of fake pages using her  name on facebook that may have been used for fraudulent activities and she has urged all to be extremely careful.

Taking to her official instagram page, Mrs Saraki stated:

It has come to my attention that there are several impostors and impersonators on facebook, operating profiles and pages, some of which are in this photograph, falsely claiming to be me.

Please be warned that these profiles and pages are operated by impostors and impersonators misrepresenting me fraudulently, without any authority or permission to use my name or images, and have been reported to Facebook. "

Her only page on facebook which is her official one is-https://m.facebook.com/ToyinSaraki/

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
Newer Post
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú