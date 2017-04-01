Former Bauchi State governor, Ahmadu Adamu Muazu, has stated that he used to own the Osborne property where the Economic and Financial Crime Commission (EFCC) discovered the sum of N48million.

The former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) chairman revealed on social media that he has been an estate developer and the building on 16, Osborne Estate happened to be one of his sold properties.

“My attention has been drawn to the news making the rounds that I own the building on 16, Osborne Road, Ikoyi, Lagos. I want to state clearly that I built the said property and sold to prospective buyers of individual flats.

“I have been a property developer since 1983 and I have developed and sold several properties all over the world; the property in question happens to be one of them. I acquired the land and jointly developed it using a bank loan, I obtained about nine years ago.

“However, all the flats have been sold to prospective buyers in order to pay back the loan. I do not own or occupy any of the apartments. I sold all the apartments through established estate agents as such I have no knowledge or interest in who purchases or rents any of the flats.

“I commend the efforts of the official of the EFCC and the government’s drive at fighting corruption and also the media in informing the public on illicit and corrupt proceeds.

My response is not intended to jeopardise or interfere with the ongoing investigation of the anti graft and security agencies, but to clear the misconception that the house in question belongs to me. I strongly believe that the efforts being made will surely unveil the real owner of such flat and the monies recovered,” he said.