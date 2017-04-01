:
Finally, The Lagos Carnival and Eyo Festival are set to make a Grand returns on 13th May and 20th May respectively.
A special edition of Runway Jazz will be held on the 30th of April.
The Lagos@50 Planning Committee and The Commissioner for Information
and Strategy, Hon. Steve Ayorinde announced last week at a World Press
Conference, the interesting series of events lined up to mark the
State's Golden Jubilee Celebrations.
Here are 8 events to look forward to from 8th April till 27th May, 2017.
1. "Wakaa" The Musical
This special musical play produced and directed by ace producer and
director, Bolanle Austen-Peters, will hold on 8th of April at Terra
Kulture Arena
2. "FELA"
The three-day Broadway Musical
Concert based on the life and times and the Afrobeat creator, Fela
Anikulapo Kuti, will hold on April 13, 2017. The musical will be
performed by a combined cast of the original Broadway production and the
Royal National Theatre production under Bill T. Jones.
3. Runway Jazz
A fusion of Jazz music and fashion, the event will hold on April 30,
2017, featuring Grammy award winning Jazz artistes and Nigerian
musicians alongside a runway display of the evolution of fashion in
Lagos State over the past 50 years.
4. Special Worker's Day Celebration
May 1st 2017, the state will celebrate both active and retired civil
servants with a special parade in the morning at the Agege Stadium and a
special dinner in the evening.
5. Lagos Loves The Cinema
May 5, five of the highest grossing Nigerian box office movies, and five
Nollywood classics would be screened to local audiences in the five
divisions of the State – Ikeja, Badagry, Ikorodu, Lagos Island and Epe.
6. Lagos Carnival
A celebration of the city's ancestry and the plurality of its identity
will also hold on May 13, 2017 in both the Island and Mainland zones of
the State and extend to the different communities and ethnic groups in
Lagos.
7. Eyo Festival
Last staged five years ago, the Eyo festival is set make a grand return on May 20, 2017 at Tafawa Balewa Square.
8. Historic Gala Night
May 27, which coincides with Children's Day celebration, a historic
gala night featuring a rich blend of good music, the best of Lagos
cuisine, photo exhibition and the unveiling of a special coffee table
book that captures the essence of Lagos through the lens of 50
accomplished photographers will hold in the state.
