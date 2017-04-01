This was the conversation between suspended Secretary to the Government of the Federation Babachir Lawal when confronted by newsmen at the Aso Rock villa today.Babachir Lawal, secretary to the government of the federation, has told reporters to ask the “presidency” why he was suspended.In an encounter with reporters on Wednesday shortly after his suspension was announced, Lawal stalled on all the questions he was asked.Informed that his suspension was announced by the presidency, he retorted: “Who is the presidency?”This is the exchange in full:Reporters: Your suspension has just been announced. How will you react to the development?Lawal: Who announced it?Reporters: The presidencyLawal: Then ask them. Why are you asking me? Who is the presidency?Reporters: Have you been informed of the suspension?Lawal: By who? About what. What about you? Have you been informed?Reporters: Yes sir.Lawal: By who?Reporters: By the Presidency sir.Lawal: I have not seen it. I should have been given… I have not seen the press release so I cannot comment on it.Reporters: It is currently trending online. Are you doubting the authenticity of the statement?Lawal: I have not seen it.Reporters: Tell us the outcome of your meeting with the vice-president.Lawal: I am always here. I always meet the vice-president. I used to come here even before I was made SGF.