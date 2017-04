Apostle Suleman's alleged lover Stephanie Otobo was made good her earlier threat to publish more evidence on how the popular cleric engaged her as a lover.This was contained in a bank statement released by the Canada based stripper.The Bank Statement revealed how the man of God at several instances wired thousands of Naira to her.In one of the lodgements a whopping N900,000 (Nine hundred thousand Naira was wired into her account allegedly by the cleric.He has not reacted to the latest accusation