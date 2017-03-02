South-East Governors on Sunday announced that they would meet with the Federal Government over the various challenging the zone, especially the prolonged detention of Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.The Governors made the disclosure while addressing journalists after their meeting in Enugu.Chairman of the Forum, Governor Dave Umahi of Ebonyi State, listed the issues to be discussed to include Kanu’s detention, as well as agitation for Biafra by the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, the Movement for the Actualization of the Sovereign State of Biafra, MASSOB, among others.The meeting was attended by Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Rochas Okorocha, Willie Obiano of Enugu, ‎Imo and Anambra, respectively.According to Umahi, “today, we discussed a number of issues, but let’s first announce to you that our secretariat here in Enugu is now fully functional, so that if you have a need to contact the South-East Governors Forum, you do that through our secretariat. Fortunately it is also in government house Enugu.“On the issue of IPOB, MASSOB, Kanu’s detention, ecological problems of South East, various water dams that have been abandoned in South East, our challenges of power, our challenges of security, and other very many concerns of our people, the South East governors today agreed to meet with the various and appropriate authorities of federal presence to address these problems. We are very committed to this and actions already started on these issues.”He added that they equally agreed “to meet with all stakeholders of South-East to discuss and address all issues that are of interest to our people.“We approved economic committee of South-East governors and we have mandated then to immediately meet and fashion out roadmap towards our economic integration and this we will do in coming weeks so that they will present a road map for our economic indices and development in our next meeting.”