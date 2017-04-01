Select Menu

» » » UK BASED NIGERIAN FEMALE ARTISE LOSES SON TO CANCER IN LONDON
Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Friday, April 07, 2017 / comment : 0

Chuka (Harry) the son of UK based Nigerian female artiste Carol Jiani has died in a London hospital.

The young man has been battling a rare case of cancer.The mother announced the sad incident last night with this message



"THE MOST DIFFICULT DAY......MY SON DIED AT 9AM THIS MORNING....THANK YOU EVERYONE FOR YOUR AMAZING SUPPORT.......................STILL STANDING I LOVE YOU GUYS.CAROL xxxx".

His case had elicited an outpour of love since it was diagnosed early 2016 including the Royal members of Britain.

Harry is seen in the middle of the picture with  the DUCHESS OF YORK AND PRINCESS BEATRICE AND PRINCESS EUGENIE.

