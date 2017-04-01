Two gallant troops attached to Operation Delta Safe (ODS) have been reported dead and three left with gunshot injuries after a gun duel with sea pirates in Rivers State





Media Coordinator of ODS, Major Abubakar Abdullahi made the disclosure on a press statement made available to journalists in the Niger Delta on Thursday .





He said the incident occurred when troops deployed at Creek 6 Houseboat Cawthorne Channel were responding to a distressed call about a band of sea pirates who were operating around Ijawkiri General Area of the state.





Ijawkiri General Area is said to be located in Kalabari area of Rivers State bordering Nembe in Bayelsa State.





“Sadly, our troops deployed at Creek 6 Houseboat Cawthorne Channel while responding to a distress call of sea robbers attack around Ijawkiri general area engaged heavily armed sea robbers.





Unfortunately, two gallant soldiers exhibited highest point of patriotism by paying supreme price, while three others sustained gunshot injuries,” Major Abdullahi stated.





He added “effort is ongoing by the JTF to track and apprehend the criminals,” who snuffed life out of the gallant soldiers.





However, the statement did not give any casualties on the side of the murderous sea pirates nor nefarious act the miscreants were engaged in.





Meanwhile, in continuation of accomplishing its mandate, ODS troops, who were said to be on patrol of Iyalama Adama axis of Rivers State, on Thursday smashed 13 illegal refineries.





No arrest was reportedly made during the raid.



