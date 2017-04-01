Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » » RUSSIA SUPREME COURT BANS JEHOVAH WITNESSES FROM IT'S TERRITORY
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Thursday, April 20, 2017 / comment : 0

Russia's Supreme Court on Thursday banned the Jehovah's Witnesses from operating anywhere in the country, accepting a request from the justice ministry that the religious organization be considered an extremist group.

The court ordered the closure of the group's Russia headquarters and its 395 local chapters, as well as the seizure of its property.

The Interfax news agency on Thursday quoted Justice Ministry attorney Svetlana Borisova in court as saying that the Jehovah's Witnesses pose a threat to Russians.

"They pose a threat to the rights of the citizens, public order and public security," she told the court.

Borisova also said the Jehovah's Witnesses' opposition to blood transfusions violates Russian health care laws.

The Jehovah's Witnesses claim more than 170,000 adherents in Russia. The group has come under increasing pressure over the past year, including a ban on distributing literature deemed to violate Russia's anti-extremism laws.

Source: AP

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú