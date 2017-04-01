Suspected ritualists at the wee hours of Tuesday murdered a man, his wife and their only child.





The man, identified as Mr. Lucky Ebhodaghe was killed alongside his wife and son by assailants, who entered their home situated at Ibeshetutu through the window.





It was gathered that they removed the glass window and protector on one of the windows, after which they tore the net and sneaked into the house.





Sources disclosed that the victims’ heads were smashed with big stones and their murderers fled after raping the woman.





Confirming the incident, the spokesman for Lagos command, Olarinde Famous-Cole, an Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) said the Ibeshe Division received a phone call from one Funso Akintimeyin that three corpses werw found in the apartment.



