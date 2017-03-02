Select Menu

Posted date: Wednesday, April 05, 2017

Business activities, human and vehicular movements were disrupted, yesterday, in Nnewi, Anambra State when over 3,000 members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) staged a protest against an alleged attempt to try their leader, Nnamdi Kanu in secret and under the Sharia law.

The protest took them round the industrial city beginning from Nnobi Road through Nkwo Triangle, Nnewi Roundabout and all sections of Nkwo Nnewi market chanting war songs in support of Biafra.
At Nwanyi Imo Bus Stop where soldiers in a patrol van drove close to them, they never bothered as they marched ahead distributing their fliers to every one including the soldiers who, of course, did not accept them.

Leader of the protesters who gave his name as Prince Ezeugo told journalists that they were trying to create awareness, to bring Biafra to the consciousness of Ndigbo. He described it as a kind of evangelism and said that nobody should attack them for evangelising, assuring that Biafra would soon be achieved.

“The main reason for our demonstration is to warn before hand against any attempt to try our leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu under the Sharia Law or try him secretly. We will never accept that. So, if anybody is planning to do that, that plan must be dropped because it won’t work.”

He said the IPOB was not excited by the recent pronouncement of the South East Governors to meet with President Buhari over Kanu’s release and the issue of Biafra. He insisted that whether they talked to President Buhari or not the IPOB would continue to press forward without until Biafra was achieved.

He said that Ohaneze Ndigbo should come out from their shell to identify with the struggle fully as well as all Igbo men and women.

Source :Sun Newspaper

