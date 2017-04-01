Select Menu

Slider

Market Update

Market Update

Politics

Society

Business/Economy

News Headlines

Entertainment

APO NEWS

BREAKING NEWS

Gainers

Market Gainers

Gainers

Losers

Market Losers

Losers

» » PRESIDENT BUHARI NOMINATES NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTORS OF CBN BOARD
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Wednesday, April 12, 2017 / comment : 0


In accordance with Sections 6 (1) (d) and 10 (1) and (2) of the Central Bank of Nigeria (Establishment) Act, 2007, President Muhammadu Buhari, Wednesday, forwarded the list of his nominees to the Senate for confirmation as Non-Executive Directors of the Board of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

The letter to the Senate President, Abubakar Bukola Saraki, contained the following as the nominees and their geo-political zones.

1. Professor Ummu Ahmed Jalingo - North East
2. Professor Justitia Odinakachukwu Nnabuko - South East
3. Professor Mike I. Obadan - South South
4. Dr. Abdu Abubakar - North West
5. Adeola Adetunji - South West.

Tagged with:

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
«
Next
This is the most recent post.
»
Previous
Older Post

No comments

Leave a Reply

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Copyright © 2014 - 2015, CKN Nigeria | Site Designed By Wálé Ọláyanjú