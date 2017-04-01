Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Saturday, April 22, 2017



The above named person is hereby declared wanted by the Nigeria Police Force. A warrant of arrest has been duly obtained from Court of competent jurisdiction for his arrest.

The said Terwase Akwaza aka Ghana is wanted for merciless killings of seventeen (17) innocent persons and wanton destruction of properties worth millions of naira by arson, at Zaki Biam on 20th March 2017 and for killings in cold blood of about fifty (50) people in other locations in Benue State.

He is culpable for other capital offences such as Kidnapping, Armed robbery, Culpable Homicide, Mischief by Fire and Criminal Conspiracy. Further investigation revealed that he is also responsible for killing of Mr. Deneen Igbana (late) the Special Adviser on Security to the Executive Governor of Benue State, Chief Samuel Ortom.

He is dark in complexion, tall, stout in built and has no tribal mark on his face.

Terwase Akwaza aka Ghana is a dangerous suspect, and an indigene of Gbise in Katsina-Ala LGA of Benue State. He speaks Tiv, Idoma and Pigin English Languages fluently.
If seen, please report to the nearest Police Station or call 08033040358, 08035925554, 08036363531, 08033129778 or SMS 08057000003.

A handsome reward awaits any person(s) with information that leads to his arrest. The Benue State Government has placed Ten Million naira (₦10,000,000) reward for anyone with useful information that can lead to his arrest.

