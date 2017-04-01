Three persons out of the people that attacked the FRSC's patrol team in Igbo - Ukwu in Anambra state, recently , have been arrested by Anambra State Special Anti -Robbery Squad of the Nigeria Police .





According to Bisi Kazeem , Head Media Relations and Strategy, FRSC, effort is on to effect more arrest for formal prosecution of the miscreants and Okada riders . Reacting to the arrests, FRSC 's Corps Marshal , Boboye Oyeyemi commended the Inspector General of Police and also thanked the Anambra State Command and particularly the Anambra State Special Anti Robbery Squad that effected the arrest of the culprits.





Oyeyemi appreciated the promptness and diligence of the arrests and enjoined them to fish out others at large for prosecution so as to serve as deterrent to others that might have such plans in the future while also reiterating that the Corps will no longer accept such actions as norm.



