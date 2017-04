Two time Nigerian President ,Olusegun Obasanjo gives reasons why he decided to patronise fast rising clothing lines of Emeka Oparah's Ethelbert.Obasanjo,an advocate of Made in Nigerian products caught everyone's fancy with the ash coloured "Senator" outfit with a cap to match.Speaking in an exclusive chat with CKN News,the CEO of Ethelbert's Designs,Mbaise Imo State born Marketing and PR expert,Emeka Oparah stated that "Baba" as he is fondly called is a promoter of Made in Nigeria right from his days as President.While as President,he wore Made in Nigeria outfits all through his tenure.He believed in what we are doing and is out to encourage us and many other young Nigerian entrepreneurs to live our dream.