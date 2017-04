During the period of mourning, all flags are to fly half mast.

The body of late first Executive governor of Osun State,Isiaka Adeleke was buried today in his hometown of Ede,Osun State according to muslim rites.Several dignatories attended the ceremony,including the Governor of Ogun State,Ibikunle Amosun,Senators,friends and relations .Senator Adeleke died yesterday unexpectedly of what some believed was a cardiac arrest,although his supporters alleged poisoning.Until his death,he was a member of the Nigerian Senate.Meanwhile, the the Governor of the State of Osun, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola, has directed the declaration of a three-day period of mourning throughout the state.This is in honour of the departed first Civilian Governor of the State of Osun, Alhaji Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke.The 3-day mourning period commences from today Monday, April 24, 2017.