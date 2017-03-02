R-L: Hon. Justice Z.A. Bulkachuwa OFR, President Court of Appeal, Hon. Justice R.P.I Bozimo, OFR, Administrator, National Judicial Institute (NJI); Hon. Justice I.T. Muhammad, CFR, JSC; Mr. Ahmed Kuru, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Asset Management Corporation of Nigeria (AMCON), Hon. Justice M.U. Peter-Odili, CFR, JSC; Hon. Justice K.M.O. Kekere-Ekun, JSC and Dr. Eberechukwu Uneze, an Executive Director of AMCON after a one-day interactive session with justices of the Supreme Court and Appeal Court at NJI in Abuja