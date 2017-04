The first executive governor of Osun state, Senator Isiaka Adetunji Adeleke who died in the early hours of today was at a party last night as shown in this picture.He was representing Osun West senatorial district before his demise,family sources said he died in at Biket Hospital, Osogbo, after suffering a heart attack where he was rushed to after he suddenly developed serious crises last night.He was be buried today in Ede, his home town according to Islamic injunctions.