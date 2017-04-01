

I had another irritating encounter with the SSS at Murtala Mohammed Airport Lagos. I told the officers who took me to their office for questioning that it's shameful they salute and escort corrupt officials but harass a citizen who insists we can, and should, have a sane system--based on true democratic values, the equality of ALL citizens before th e law, and political accountability.



For the record, the SSS officials were courteous throughout. Once again, they advised me to go to Abuja and apply to have my name expunged from their watchlist.

No, I said. I did not go to Abuja in 2010 to ask the Umaru Yar'Adua administration to put me on a list of enemies of the state. I will not go to Abuja to plead that my name be removed from the list.