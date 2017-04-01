Former Governor of Anambra State, Mr. Peter Obi, has called on all segments of the society, especially the Church, to see the advent of the New Media as another channel through which humanity would be enriched. Obi was speaking at the ongoing 28th CIWA Theology Week organised by the Catholic Institute of West Africa, Port Harcourt.









Speaking on the theme of the event entitled “Theology, Catechesis and the New Media in Africa Today”, Obi called on the Church to become more alive to her responsibilities as the conscience of the nation. This, he said, the Church should do by being in the forefront of speaking out through the instrumentality of the New Media in condemnation of the ills of the society and those that perpetuate them. Obi frowned at “the practice of allowing those that obviously stole from the society from taking everybody in vain through thanksgiving and other unnecessary celebrations.”









The former governor noted that the media has always played an important role in civilisation and the evangelisation of peoples across the world. He said that the role has not changed but is only adapted according to developments in communications that is now driven by advancement in information and communication technology (ICT). Obi said that by its very nature, the New Media has made the world a global village, adding that the responsibility of those using this new means of mass communication is to make sure that it is exploited towards achieving what would be of benefit to humanity.









In his own paper, the Catholic Archbishop of Benin, Most Rev. Augustine Akabueze, said that the Church was always abreast with developments on communications and had been at the forefront of leading the faithful through the right paths such as through Papal pronouncements, Encyclicals and synodal releases.









Many personalities, including four bishops, monsignors, priests, and academics such as Prof. Pat Utomi, among many other lay faithful, attended the opening ceremony at the premises of the Catholic Institute of West Africa.







