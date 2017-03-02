Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has declared that Rivers State governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has executed more projects in the last two years than the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Akpabio, who made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt while speaking to newsmen shortly after accompanying Wike on an extensive project inspection, said that the governor’s excellent performance stems from his love for Rivers people.





He said, “Governor Wike has done more work and projects in the last two years than the federal government. That is my considered opinion.

Performance is not necessarily an issue of the availability of resources. “If your state gets N5billion, do projects of that amount. If you get N1billion, do projects commensurate with that figure. For Governor Wike, he has judiciously applied the scarce resources available to the state to develop needed infrastructure.”

He said the resources available to Rivers State is nothing compared to that of the federal government, adding that Rivers State government gets far less than what accrues to the federal government, “but we can see the tremendous quality of transformation taking place in the state.”

Speaking further he said, “It is not so much money that makes

performance. It is love for your people. When you are elected, if you love your people you will perform, no matter the little money that you have.

“What I am seeing here in Rivers State is not like a recession economy because the governor of Rivers State loves his people. Let me use this opportunity to congratulate the workers at the various sites because they are acquiring a lot of skills working at the sites.

“The kind of projects that Governor Wike is doing in Rivers State will attract the world to the state. Today, there is a song, that the handwork of Wike is beautiful.”

Akpabio, who is the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State, advised the governor never to be distracted by political detractors who engage in political blackmail, saying, “No matter the attempt at distraction, Governor Wike should continue his transformation of the state.

“Do not be distracted by unnecessary blackmail against your person by political detractors. I want to urge all governors who have the opportunity to lead their states to visit Rivers State”, he added.



