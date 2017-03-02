Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Tuesday, April 04, 2017



Senate Minority Leader, Senator Godswill Akpabio has declared that Rivers State governor, Chief Ezebunwo Nyesom Wike has executed more projects in the last two years than the All Progressives Congress (APC)-led federal government.

Akpabio, who made the declaration yesterday in Port Harcourt while speaking to newsmen shortly after accompanying Wike on an extensive project inspection, said that the governor’s excellent performance stems from his love for Rivers people.


He said, “Governor Wike has done more work and projects  in the last two years than the federal government. That is my considered opinion.

Performance  is not necessarily an issue of the availability  of resources.  “If your state gets N5billion, do projects of that amount. If you get N1billion, do projects commensurate with that figure. For Governor Wike, he has judiciously applied the scarce resources available to the state to develop needed infrastructure.”

He said the resources available to Rivers State is nothing compared to that of the federal government, adding that Rivers State government gets far less than what accrues to the federal government, “but we can see the tremendous quality of transformation taking place in the state.”

Speaking further he said, “It is not so much money that makes

performance.  It is love for your people. When you are elected, if you love your people you will perform, no matter  the  little  money that you  have.

“What I am seeing here in Rivers State  is not like a recession economy because  the governor  of Rivers State loves his people. Let me use this opportunity  to congratulate the workers at the various  sites because  they are acquiring a lot of skills working at the sites.

“The kind of projects that Governor Wike is doing in Rivers State will attract  the  world to the state. Today, there is a song, that the handwork of Wike is beautiful.”

Akpabio, who is the immediate past governor of Akwa Ibom State, advised the governor never to be distracted by political detractors who engage in political blackmail, saying, “No matter the attempt at distraction, Governor Wike should continue his transformation of the state.

“Do not be distracted by  unnecessary blackmail against  your person  by political detractors. I want to urge all governors who have the opportunity to lead their states to visit Rivers State”, he added.

Source:Leadership

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
