A Nigerian filmmaker, Olajide Kazeem popularly known as Seun Egbegbe, was for the third time re-arraigned yesterday by the police before Justice Oluremi Oguntoyinbo of a Federal High Court in Lagos for alleged fraud. He was re-arraigned alongside Oyekan Ayomide, Lawal Kareem, Olalekan Yusuf and Muyideen Shoyombo, on a 40-count charge of alleged multiple fraud involving N39,098,100, $90,000 and £12,550.

They, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge. The matter has been adjourned till April 26 for trial. The defendants were said to have defrauded about 33 Bureau de Change (BDC) operators in Lagos between 2015 and February 2017 by lying to them that they had foreign currencies to sell.

The police said, for instance, on February 2, 2017, Egbegbe and Ayomide fraudulently obtained N2.45 million and £,3,000 from Alhaji Isa Adamu in Lagos under the guise that they wanted to sell the naira and buy the pounds. Some of the victims are Mohammed Sanni, who was allegedly defrauded of N2.46 million on New Year day; Jubrila Ado (N1.257 million on September 9, 2016); Hassan Amodu (N600,000 last January); and Sanni Hassan (N1.43 million and £2,750 in August 2015).





Also allegedly swindled by Egbegbe are Barowo Abdullahi (N2.6 million); Yahu Alidu (N1.75 million), Tairu Musa (N2 million), Mohammed Bello ($300), Mohammed Usman (N450,500), Suleiman Shehu (N1.276 million), Ahmadu Abda (N2 million), Nairu Musa (N1.7 million), Sanni Mohammed (N1.6 million and $3,000). The offences were said to be contrary to Section 8 of the Advance Fee Fraud and Other Related Offences Act 2006 and punishable under



