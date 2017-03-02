A United Kingdom-based pastor, believed to be originally from Nigeria, Benjamin Egbujor has been jailed in London for sexually assaulting a girl and a woman during “private prayer sessions”.
Benjamin, 55 of Harold Avenue in Kent, was found guilty of sexual assault and causing a child to engage in sexual activity.
His
43-year-old secretary, Rose Nwenwu, of Thurlestone Road in London, was
also found guilty of aiding him and of participating in sexual assault.
The
Metropolitan Police said Benjamin and Rose committed the offences at
their Jubilee Christian Centre (JCC) in Penarth Street in London.
“Officers
in the Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command started an investigation
in January 2014 after a teenage girl disclosed to her family she had
been abused by Egbujor,” the Met said.
“The victim, who was under the age of 16, said Egbujor told her she had been chosen to attend an individual prayer session.
“After being taken into his private office, the girl was forced to undress and oil was poured over her.
“As
a result of further enquiries, officers also interviewed a woman in her
30s who disclosed she had also been sexually assaulted by Egbujor.
“The
adult victim said Nwenwu, who worked as Egbujor’s secretary, also took
part in the sexual assault by taking her clothes off and pouring oil
over her,” the Met police added.
Egbujor was
sentenced to three years and four months in jail while Nwenwu received a
three-year jail sentence after a five-week trial at Inner London Crown
Court.
They were also made subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and will now have to sign the Sex Offenders’ Register.
An
officer at Met’s Sexual Offences and Child Abuse Command, Detective
Inspector Angela Craggs, said: “I hope this conviction serves to empower
victims of sexual violence to come forward and report to police, and as
a warning to offenders who think they can use their position to protect
them from the law.”
Police Constable James Bell, of
the Met’s Offences and Child Abuse Command, said: “Egbujor and Nwenwu
preyed on their victim’s vulnerabilities, whilst satisfying their own
sexual urges under the guise of private prayer.
“I
fear there may be other victims who have not yet come forward and I urge
them or any victim of sexual abuse to tell the police what happened,”
he said.
Egbujor appears to be a popular preacher
whose offerings are available in the internet, watched by many on the
video sharing site YouTube.
Tagged with: Society
About CKN NIGERIA
Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments