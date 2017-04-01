More reveleations have emerged on how Popular actor Olumide Bakare aka Chief Koko of Oluwalanbe lodge in Koko close died.
CKN News learnt that the veteran actor has been bedridden for over a year with kidney related illness without much assistance from his colleagues and friends .
He finally gave up the ghost on Saturday.
Olumide Bakare has been in the industry for over three decades.He is so talented that he could act in English and Yoruba.
So many people spoken to by CKN news last said they'll miss him
No comments