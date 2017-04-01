Select Menu

Posted by: CKN NIGERIA Posted date: Sunday, April 23, 2017 / comment : 0

More reveleations have emerged on how Popular actor Olumide Bakare aka Chief Koko of Oluwalanbe lodge in Koko close died.

 CKN News learnt that the veteran actor has been bedridden for over a year with kidney related illness without much assistance from his colleagues and friends .

 He finally gave up the ghost on Saturday.

 Olumide Bakare has been in the industry for over three decades.He is so talented that he could act in English and Yoruba.

 So many people spoken to by CKN news last said they'll miss him

About CKN NIGERIA

Multiple award-winning CKN Nigeria is your one stop shop for Nigeria News. Breaking News, politics, Society, Entertainment, Crime, International News etc
