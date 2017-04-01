I will not compromise.”

Professor Itse Sagay SAN

Prof Itse Sagay has replied ruling PC over its comments about on his frosty relationships with the Senate.Hear him“I am not an appointee of the APC. I don’t know where they thought they had the authority to tell me what I should do.I certainly will not honour it (Senate’s summons). My view about what we are doing is in consonance with what the President is doing. They (APC) are just compromising with evil.That is what the party is doing and they certainly will not get me to do that. I will continue with the original programme of Buhari to get rid of corruption in this country.